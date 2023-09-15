Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Brendan Horgan Sells 150,000 Shares

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Horgan sold 150,000 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,174 ($64.75), for a total transaction of £7,761,000 ($9,712,176.20).

Ashtead Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,176 ($64.77) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,463.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,172.56. Ashtead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,739 ($46.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.21. The stock has a market cap of £22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($68.20) to GBX 5,500 ($68.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.60) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.84) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,965.71 ($74.66).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.