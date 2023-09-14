Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 1,210 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.21. 1,033,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.