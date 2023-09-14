Marotta Asset Management Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 264,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

