Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,966 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 807,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,419 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VWO stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

