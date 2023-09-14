AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 31,593 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,653 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,593 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $79,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $552.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.47 and a 200-day moving average of $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.