Marotta Asset Management Takes $459,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $252.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.