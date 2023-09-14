Marotta Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

