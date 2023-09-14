AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 612,287 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,287 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $111,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $384,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $7,868,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $478.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

