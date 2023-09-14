Park National Corp OH Sells 2,405 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

