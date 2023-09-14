Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 3,415 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.1% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $112.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

