Advance Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

