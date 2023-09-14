Advance Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

