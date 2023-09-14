New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

