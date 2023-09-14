New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 4,550 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.18. 172,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

