United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 435,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.