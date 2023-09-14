Park National Corp OH Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $422.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $450.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.07.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

