Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 1,466 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.49. 1,185,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

