Triton Wealth Management PLLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,170,577 shares of company stock worth $510,048,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

