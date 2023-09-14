Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 305,182 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 305,182 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $73,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $306.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

