Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.