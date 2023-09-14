First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

