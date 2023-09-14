Agincourt Capital Management LLC Has $14.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 14.7% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Protective Life Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Protective Life Corp now owns 294,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 721,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.