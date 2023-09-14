Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.74. 721,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,196,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

