Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $5.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.94. 815,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.39.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

