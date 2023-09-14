M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 33.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $506,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

UNP stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,349. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.34. The company has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

