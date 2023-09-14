Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $448.99 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $347.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

