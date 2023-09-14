Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 67,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

