M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 666.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 147.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Netflix stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.14. 3,638,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960,671. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.17 and its 200 day moving average is $382.84. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.91.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

