Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.14. 125,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,530. The firm has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.43 and its 200 day moving average is $296.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,809 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,481. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

