M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.8% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,901. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

