Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.