Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Decreased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $55,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $444.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $455.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.