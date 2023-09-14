First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

