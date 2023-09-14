State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $138,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

