Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %
KO stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
