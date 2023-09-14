State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,484 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Adobe worth $200,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Adobe by 1,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,636,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.10. The company has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

