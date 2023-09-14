DGS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.39.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

