Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,368 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 2.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Adobe by 1,003.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,636,000 after acquiring an additional 78,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.