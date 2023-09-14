Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $191,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 296.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $553.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.10. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.39.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

