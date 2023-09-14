Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $58,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

RTX stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

