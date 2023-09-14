RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

RTX stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

