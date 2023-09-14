Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

