Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $416.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.70. The stock has a market cap of $392.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

