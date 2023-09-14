Private Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $258.13. 348,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,541. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

