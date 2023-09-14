Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 297,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

