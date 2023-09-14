Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.73. 65,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

