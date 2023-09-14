NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.8% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 133.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

