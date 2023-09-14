Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,630 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Target were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

