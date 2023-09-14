First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.