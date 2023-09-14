First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 83 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $559.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.66 and a 200-day moving average of $518.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

